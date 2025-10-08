A major police group says Democrat running for Virginia AG should decline to serve if he wins

By Eva McKend, CNN

(CNN) — The embattled Democratic nominee for Virginia attorney general returned to the campaign trail Wednesday as a major state police group called on him not to take office if he wins in November following the disclosure of violent text messages.

Jay Jones made unannounced stops before the Henrico County Democrats and the Richmond Democrats and campaigned an at an early voting site in Eastern Henrico with state Sen. Lashrecse Aird, according to his social media posts.

Top Democrats declined to call on him to withdraw with early voting already underway and more than 421,000 Virginians having already cast their ballot, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

But the Virginia Police Benevolent Association, which endorsed Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger, called on him to decline to take office even if he wins.

“The VAPBA has not endorsed Jay Jones in this election. Mr. Jones is now on the ballot for statewide office, and voting is already underway. Even if he were to withdraw, his name would remain, and he could still win the election. Voters now have the full picture of Mr. Jones’ character and must weigh that information carefully as they cast their ballots,” a statement reads.

“If he were to win, he should decline to take office. Leaders cannot serve effectively when their own conduct has undermined their credibility,” the statement continues.

CNN has reached out to the Jones campaign for comment.

Spanberger has touted the PBA’s endorsement, four years after the group backed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The PBA this year endorsed Jones’ opponent, incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares.

In a 2022 exchange between Jones and Republican Virginia Delegate Carrie Coyner, Jones griped about how the then-Republican speaker of the House of Delegates Todd Gilbert was paying tribute to a former moderate Democratic lawmaker who died, according to screenshots of text messages first reported by the National Review and obtained by CNN.

“Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head,” the text reads in part, referring to Gilbert and the two dictators.

The National Review reported that Jones tried to call Coyner after she objected to his language. He went on to say in the text messages that Gilbert and his wife are “breeding little fascists” in reference to Gilbert’s children, the National Review reported.

Many Democrats have sharply criticized Jones and denounced political violence but have not called on him to withdraw.

“I’m supporting the team,” US Sen. Mark Warner said Wednesday when asked if he backs Jones running.

CNN’s Ted Barrett and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.