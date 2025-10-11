Skip to Content
CNN to host town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

<i>Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders look toward the crowd during a stop on their ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour in Los Angeles
October 10, 2025 5:13 PM
By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

Washington (CNN) — CNN will host a live town hall with progressive lawmakers Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday, October 15, the network announced Friday.

The town hall will air at 9 p.m. ET and will be moderated by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins from Washington, DC.

The event comes as the government shutdown is set to enter a third week, leaving roughly 1.4 million federal employees furloughed or working without pay. The funding lapse has already affected travel, and its impact could soon be seen on food assistance programs and the economy overall.

The two lawmakers will field questions from Collins and a live studio audience, comprised of Democrats, Republicans, independents and those who have been directly impacted by the shutdown. CNN extended an invitation to Republican leaders to join for a town hall as well and the invitation stands, the network said.

The town hall will stream live for Pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV, and mobile apps. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning October 16 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

