Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in critical condition with pneumonia, spokesperson says

By Elise Hammond, CNN

(CNN) — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized in critical but stable condition as he recovers from pneumonia, his spokesperson said.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” spokesperson Ted Goodman said Sunday in a statement on X.

Goodman said in an update Monday that Giuliani, 81, is recovering from pneumonia. He said the former mayor was previously diagnosed with restrictive airway disease after 9/11.

“This condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition,” Goodman said, adding Giuliani is now breathing on his own.

Giuliani told viewers Friday on his X show, “America’s Mayor Live,” that his “voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do.” He’s seen coughing a few times on the streamed program.

The most recent episode of “The Rudy Giuliani Show,” streamed on LindellTV, is from Wednesday. Giuliani missed several episodes in April but worked Monday through Friday as recently as March.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Giuliani is a “True Warrior and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City.”

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!” Trump said in a post Sunday.

Former New York Mayor Eric Adams, who left office last year, wished Giuliani “strength, good health, and a full recovery,” in a statement, adding the “moment rises above politics.”

Giuliani, Trump’s former personal attorney whose leadership of New York in the wake of the September 11, 2001, attacks earned him the nickname “America’s mayor,” has faced a slew of legal and financial troubles since the 2020 election.

He has pleaded not guilty to state criminal charges against him related to the election subversion scheme in Arizona. Prosecutors dropped a similiar case against Giuliani and others in Georgia last year. The two former Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, also obtained a $148 million defamation judgment against him for false allegations he made about them after the 2020 election.

He was disbarred in July 2024 in New York over his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

Still, he has been receiving support from Trump, with the president appointing him to an advisory council inside the Department of Homeland Security last June.

Giuliani was hospitalized in August after he was injured in a car accident in New Hampshire. In 2020, the former mayor spent four days in the hospital battling the cornavirus.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Brian Stelter and Hanna Park contributed to this report.