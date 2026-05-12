FBI Director Patel spars with lawmaker who raises reports of his behavior during Hill testimony

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — FBI Director Kash Patel sparred with a lawmaker briefly during a Tuesday afternoon hearing at the Senate Appropriations Committee when asked about media reports alleging he drinks to excess.

In his opening statement, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, raised concerns about Patel’s leadership, noting reports of his personal behavior, the recent firing of counterintelligence agents tasked with monitoring threats from Iran, and subpoenas recently sent to reporters.

“Director Patel, I don’t care one bit about your private life,” Van Hollen said. “I don’t give a damn what you do on your own time and your own dime, unless and until it interferes with your public responsibilities.

The Atlantic recently published a story alleging Patel has “alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences.”

“You cannot perform those public duties if you’re incapacitated,” Van Hollen said to Patel Tuesday, noting “reports of you being so drunk and so hungover that your staff had to force entry into your home.”

Patel has since sued the Atlantic, calling the reporting false and saying he has never been drunk at work.

Patel shot back at Van Hollen later during the hearing, accusing the senator of “slinging margaritas” with a known felon, referring to a meeting Van Hollen had with Kilmar Abrego Garcia when he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador. Van Hollen has denied that anyone drank margaritas.

“Director Patel, come on. These are serious allegations that were made against you,” Van Hollen said.

After a brief match where the two continued to speak over each other, the senator asked if Patel would take a test — instituted in the military — to measure whether someone has a drinking problem.

“I’ll take any test you’re willing to,” Patel said.

The director added: “Let’s go. Side by side.”

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