Trump is rolling back Biden-era regulations on refrigerants. But it’s unlikely to save consumers money

By Alayna Treene, David Goldman, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced new measures on Thursday to roll back Biden-era regulations on refrigerants in a move his administration argues will help lower grocery prices.

Trump, who was joined by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and executives from major grocery chains for the Oval Office announcement, is extending deadlines for supermarkets and businesses to phase out the use of hydrofluorocarbons — considered harmful, planet-warming pollutants used for refrigeration and air conditioners. The EPA is also expected to revise a 2024 program to exempt road refrigerant appliances — used to transport goods — from leak requirements for hydrofluorocarbons.

Thursday’s announcement is the latest in a string of efforts by the White House to try and lower consumer costs amid persistent inflation and affordability concerns — an issue that has become a glaring concern for Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections.

But rolling back the regulations is highly unlikely to lower grocery prices for everyday consumers. Supermarkets operate on razor-thin margins and have very little wiggle room to lower good prices that have been on the rise as the Iran war has sent diesel prices surging. Fresh produce prices rose sharply in April — up 6.5% from a year earlier — because the cost of shipping has soared over the past several months.

Under the 2023 Technology Transitions Rule, grocery stores, AC companies and others were mandated to reduce powerful greenhouse gases used in cooling equipment. The EPA is also expected to revise the 2024 Emissions Reduction and Reclamation Program to exempt the road refrigerant appliances.

The Biden-era rules would have added a one-time expense for new equipment. Rolling back those regulations means companies that have not already purchased new equipment will no longer be required to update their systems. But that’s not the same as lowering grocery costs.

The White House argues the two EPA actions could save consumers more than $800 million at the supermarket, and as much as $1.5 billion for transportations of refrigerated goods.

“Americans were right to be frustrated with the Biden-era refrigerant rules. They didn’t protect human health or the environment and instead piled on costly, unattainable restrictions beyond what the law requires,” Zeldin said in a statement.

The Food Industry Association, a trade group representing grocery stores, estimated that the cost to switch away from HFCs would cost $1 million per grocery store. But the industry has had years to prepare for this, and many companies have already made the changes to newer equipment that complies with the EPA’s order.

Grocery stores also need to comply with even more aggressive regulations that several states, including California, have passed.

A trade group representing refrigerator makers argued Thursday that this rollback will raise costs for consumers, manufacturers and grocery stores.

“This rule works against basic supply and demand,” Stephen Yurek, president and CEO of the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), said in a statement.

“By extending the compliance deadline, the EPA is maintaining and even increasing demand in the market for existing refrigerants while supply continues to fall under the AIM Act. So, instead of falling, refrigerant prices are likely to rise, resulting in higher service costs, and higher costs for consumers.”

Executives from Kroger, Piggly Wiggly, Foodfresh, Fareway and other groceries were expected to attend the announcement, according to a White House official.

USA Today first reported the details of the event.

This headline and story have been updated with additional developments.

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CNN’s Matt Egan contributed to this report.