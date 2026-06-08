Federal judge voids Trump’s $100,000 fee requirement for H-1B visas

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge on Monday voided President Donald Trump’s requirement of a $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas, ruling that he lacked authority to impose the new policy for a program used by companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers in specialized fields.

US District Judge Leo Sorokin said that only Congress had the power to change federal immigration policy to include such a requirement, which he viewed as a tax, and that lawmakers had not given the executive branch permission to unilaterally make the change.

“The President had no power or delegated authority to impose a tax on H-1B petitions,” Sorokin, an appointee of former President Barack Obama based on Boston, wrote in a 42-page decision striking down the policy.

The case was brought by a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general in December, several months after Trump imposed the $100,000 requirement in an effort to rein in the program, which he said was being overused.

H-1B visas allow foreign professionals to seek work in professions that are considered to be more specialized. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree or a similar equivalent.

The visa is valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years. Economists have argued the program allows US companies to maintain competitiveness and grow their business, creating more jobs in the US.

In his ruling voiding Trump’s policy, Sorokin rejected arguments from the administration that the president had the power to implement the requirement because of federal immigration law giving him leeway to change US policy in other ways. Nowhere in those laws, the judge said, did Congress also give the president the power to levy taxes in the immigration sphere.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

CNN’s Casey Gannon, Alejandra Jaramillo and Adam Cancryn contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.