Trump administration appeals judge’s ruling over removing president’s name from Kennedy Center

By Betsy Klein, Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — The Kennedy Center has mounted a last-minute effort to avoid pulling President Donald Trump’s name off the historic performing arts venue, urging a federal judge to freeze his order requiring just that while an appeal plays out.

Late Thursday, the center asked US District Judge Casey Cooper to pause a ruling he issued two weeks ago that said the venue acted unlawfully when it added Trump’s name to the building, its website and other promotional materials. Cooper ordered the center to take steps to comply with his ruling by the end of Friday and the center has reversed the change in some places.

But now, it’s seeking to stop any further compliance while its appeal of the decision plays out before higher courts in Washington, DC.

Earlier Thursday, Trump’s handpicked Kennedy Center board of trustees convened for a board meeting to discuss plans to appeal the ruling.

In the afternoon meeting, the board voted to file an appeal contesting US District Judge Casey Cooper’s decision, according to a source familiar with the matter, which said that the board violated the law when it added Trump’s name to the venue. Cooper also said the center may still move ahead with renovations to the decades-old building and could later decide to close the center after its board more fully considered the impact on its statutory requirement to maintain some programming at all times.

In his ruling, Cooper gave the center 14 days to remove all references to the name “Trump Kennedy Center” or the “Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.” Those efforts have begun, with the center’s general counsel imploring staff to remove the name from their email signatures last week and a change to the website logo, though the exterior signage remains in place as of Thursday night.

The source compared the meeting to an episode of the political satire show “Veep,” telling CNN that Trump, who dialed in to the meeting from the Oval Office via Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s iPhone, spent part of the session lambasting Cooper. Trump and Lutnick, the source added, attacked Cooper’s wife, Amy Jeffress, who served as former President Joe Biden’s personal lawyer.

The board, full of Trump loyalists, also discussed a resolution to honor Trump that would recognize his “major contributions,” his “profound dedication,” and his “unprecedented … commitment to uphold this cherished American institution,” according to a copy of the resolution viewed by CNN.

It passed.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

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