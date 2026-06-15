With UFC fight night wrapped at the White House, days of breakdown and cleanup begin

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — The moment UFC fight night attendees were fully evacuated from the White House South Lawn and the Ellipse early Monday, crews began an extensive cleanup process, breaking down a massive production setup in an effort that is slated to take more than a week.

And despite a previous suggestion from President Donald Trump that the “Claw” lighting structure could become a more permanent fixture of the White House, its breakdown is among the first steps.

“The Claw will be disassembled immediately after the Event concludes. Plans are in place for demobilization to begin at 10:00am on June 15, 2026,” said a sworn declaration from Joshua Fisher, White House management and administration director.

Breakdown started early Monday with the removal of security provisions including pedestrian barriers and anti-scale fencing. Throughout the morning, according to a detailed UFC schedule provided in a court filing, merchandise trailers were set to depart; food and beverage operators were lated to start breaking down; and broadcast equipment was to be dismantled.

US Secret Service was also expected to begin breaking down the magnetometers and tenting around the security screening areas.

The process will continue Tuesday: Restrooms will be loaded out, camera towers will begin to be disassembled, and staging will start to come down. It continues throughout the week as interior fencing, power and tents, and bleachers get cleared. By Friday, the schedule suggests, stage load-out should be complete.

On the following Monday, dumpsters will be taken away and exterior fencing removal will be complete.

Everything will be clear by the end of June 23, when parking for White House staff (temporarily moved to Pennsylvania Avenue) will be reopened and “turf remediation” will get underway, according to the schedule.

The-CNN-Wire

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