Democratic socialist Janeese Lewis George’s opponent concedes in DC mayoral race

By Arit John, Maureen Chowdhury, Lauren Chadwick, Terence Burlij, CNN

(CNN) — Janeese Lewis George is on track to win the Democratic mayoral primary in Washington, DC, after her opponent conceded Thursday.

Former DC Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, who also worked as a trial attorney for the Department of Justice under former President Barack Obama, conceded Thursday to Lewis George.

Lewis George has a wide lead over McDuffie but given how close she is to 50% of first-choice votes, it’s possible she could fall below that threshold as more votes are reported. If that happens, election officials would consider voters’ further choices, but even in that case, it would take a dramatic shift in the uncounted ballots for Lewis George not to be the strong favorite to win the nomination given the size of her lead.

“While the final certification process will continue, it is clear that the voters have chosen a different path. Earlier this morning, I called Councilmember Janeese Lewis George to congratulate her on her victory and wish her success as she prepares for the general election,” McDuffie said in a statement.

A DC councilmember and democratic socialist, Lewis George has campaigned on making the city more affordable, improving government services for DC residents and standing up to President Donald Trump.

Following the release of a batch of results Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the Board of Elections said they will continue to release first-choice votes as ballots are processed. If necessary, the board aims to release an initial set of ranked-choice results on Sunday.

Washington, DC, at-large Councilman Robert White, meanwhile, will win the Democratic primary for the city’s nonvoting delegate seat in Congress, CNN’s Decision Desk projects.

He ran to succeed 89-year-old Eleanor Holmes Norton, who filed to end her reelection campaign in January. The 18-term Democrat faced questions about her fitness for office at a time when the autonomy of the nation’s capital has been threatened during the second Trump administration.

Despite lacking the ability to vote, the singular DC delegate’s voice gets amplified through floor debates and congressional committees.

White previously worked for Norton as a lead staff member on congressional oversight hearings, touting his work “drafting legislation to loosen Congress’ grip over DC government in favor of greater autonomy and independence for DC residents.” He later served as the first director of community outreach for the city’s attorney general office.

He is a graduate of American University Washington College of Law.

White beat a crowded Democratic field which included Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto, former senior Norton aide Trent Holbrook, former Democratic National Committee official Kinney Zalesne, and former chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission Greg Jaczko.

This headline and story have been updated.

CNN’s Jennifer Agiesta and Ethan Cohen contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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