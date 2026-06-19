New Jersey congressman absent from Capitol Hill for months set to return June 30

By Ellis Kim, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. will return to the House on June 30, a spokesperson told The New York Times, which would mark an end to the New Jersey congressman’s mysterious, three-month long absence from Capitol Hill.

“As the congressman has previously stated, upon his return he will be fully transparent about this medical condition,” spokesman Harrison Neely told the Times, saying, “You’ll hear from him in person on the 30th.”

The New Jersey Globe first reported on Kean’s expected return date. CNN has reached out to representatives for Kean for comment.

Kean last cast a vote in the House on March 5 and hasn’t been seen in Washington since. The congressman said in late April that he was dealing with a “personal medical issue,” but neither he nor his office has specified what the issue is. In June, on the day of his primary election, Kean said he would return to in-person work “within a matter of weeks” — and would at that time “be completely transparent as to the nature of my medical condition.”

The mystery over his absence has fueled rampant speculation and concern on Capitol Hill about his condition and whereabouts, prompting some media outlets to visit his district to search for him and talk to constituents.

It’s also rattled House Republicans in Washington, with GOP leaders forced to navigate a razor-thin margin without his vote. It has raised questions about whether his lengthy absence from Washington could hurt his chances of retaining what was already a competitive seat in the 2026 midterm elections.

Kean is seeking a third term in his sprawling, suburban seat. He ran unopposed in his primary with the endorsement of President Donald Trump, and he will face off against Democrat and former Navy helicopter pilot Rebecca Bennett.

Throughout the absence, Kean has said he will return to Capitol Hill soon, but until now, neither he nor his office had specified exactly when he would be back.

The congressman said in late April that his “doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon. I expect to return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent.”

In late May, he told the New Jersey Globe in a telephone interview his doctors were confident he’s “on the road to a full recovery” and he anticipated a return “in the next couple of weeks.”

In his statement on X on June 2, Kean pledged to return to in person work “within a matter of weeks” and to be transparent about his condition.

“I am more energized than ever to keep fighting for the people of New Jersey’s 7th District,” the statement said. “Right now I am focused on my recovery and under the advice of healthcare professionals, I will transition from virtual work to in person work within a matter of weeks.”

Though Kean appears to have left most colleagues in the dark about his condition, he has spoken with House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson told reporters this month he was aware of Kean’s health issue, but said he would respect Kean’s request that he not disclose the details of his condition or what caused his absence.

“He is in good spirits,” Johnson said on June 3. “He is under the care of health care providers, and they’ve told him he needs a little bit longer to recover. Now that’s all I can say. That all he said. It is not a scandalous thing at all — people deal with health issues.”

Kean’s office has maintained that his aides have continued to serve New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District “uninterrupted” throughout his absence. Kean’s social media accounts have issued posts celebrating holidays, honoring constituents, touting federal funding secured for his district and even announcing Kean’s membership in the Congressional Crypto Caucus. But Kean himself hasn’t appeared in any pictures posted to the accounts.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Lauren Fox contributed to this report.