What we know about Trump’s Great American State Fair



CNN

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, Julia Benbrook, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration’s 16-day-long Great American State Fair has begun, offering visitors to the National Mall in Washington, DC, the chance to visit pavilions showcasing every US state and territory.

President Donald Trump first teased the project, a modern World’s Fair, on the campaign trail in 2023. Three years later, the project has come to life, with military flyovers, movie screenings and a giant 110-foot Ferris wheel on the packed schedule. Trump’s stamp will be evident, including a scaled-down replica of Trump’s proposed 250-foot “triumphal arch.”

“This is the beginning of the golden age of America,” Trump declared at the fair kick off on Wednesday evening.

Who is putting on the fair?

The 16-day-long festival has been organized by Freedom250, a Trump-aligned nonprofit that has organized a plethora of 250th-anniversary events backed by the president, such as the Rededicate 250 prayer event on the National Mall in May.

Is there an entry fee?

The fair is free. Freedom250 has encouraged those who plan to attend to RSVP.

What states will be there?

All 50 states and territories will be represented, but several states are not directly taking part. Participating states sought sponsors, donations or state funding to decorate their booths.

Officials from Washington, Massachusetts, Illinois, North Carolina and Connecticut told CNN they declined to organize booths for their state, citing limited finances. Groups from each state have volunteered to represent them at the fair.

While officials said their states’ decisions were largely due to costs, a spokesperson for Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, a Democrat, shared concerns that event was “shaping up to be a more partisan affair than originally presented.”

What will the pavilions look like?

Until July 10, large white tents decorated with neoclassical columns will house dozens of state pavilions featuring interactive experiences designed to represent each state’s culture, heritage and natural landscapes.

Arizona’s pavilion will take visitors through a “sensory journey,” explained Paul Behnen, creative director at Off Madison Ave, the advertising agency that helped the Arizona Office of Tourism design the display.

“You start with the warm, cathedral light in Antelope Canyon,” he said. “Then you transition into the cool, dappled light of a Ponderosa pine forest. And lastly, you wander into a Sonoran Desert nightscape, where blacklights subtly illuminate stars and saguaro cactuses.”

In Montana, visitors will be able to explore a fossil-digging station. In Minnesota, they’ll win prizes by selecting from a pond full of miniature versions of the North Star State’s official bird, the common loon. Florida’s pavilion will showcase the state’s citrus industry and include a mini-golf putting green.

Oklahoma’s pavilion will replicate the smells of the prairie and use lighting to show the transition from a sunrise to dark evening. Fans will also be placed throughout the tent to evoke the lyrics –“where the wind comes sweepin’ down the plain.” – from the musical “Oklahoma!”

What kind of attractions are available?

The fairgrounds also will include a daily reminder of the American West. There will be rodeo shows featuring precision-riding demonstrations and traditional Mexican charro performances. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in meet-and-greets with American Miniature Therapy Horses.

Meanwhile, Freedom 250’s mobile museums, known as the Freedom Trucks, will tell the story of America’s founding using AI-generated videos and artwork. They feature content from Hillsdale College, a Christian liberal arts school in Michigan, and PragerU, a conservative media organization that publishes educational materials aimed at combating a “dominant left-wing ideology.”

Earlier this month, Freedom250 was forced to jettison some concerts following the withdrawal of artists who had been scheduled to perform, but the group has said there will still be musical performances.

“We’re literally gonna have hundreds of performers,” Freedom250 CEO Keith Krach told CNN. “We’ve got something for everybody, you know what I mean. We’ll have great speakers, military bands, amazing entertainers, amazing singers, magicians, all that stuff.”

What is on the menu?

Visitors will be able to feast on a variety of state fair classics, including jumbo corn dogs, turkey legs and buckets of fries. Pancakes from Judy’s Family Cafe, an Illinois diner known for its viral social media videos, will also be available.

The-CNN-Wire

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