US strikes Iranian targets in response to attack on cargo ship

By Kevin Liptak, Zachary Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — The US military conducted strikes on Friday against Iranian military targets around the Strait of Hormuz in response to Tehran’s Thursday attack against a commercial vessel near the key waterway, according to US Central Command.

“US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites,” CENTCOM said. “The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire.”

CENTCOM released video Friday night of one of the strikes on Iranian targets.

Friday’s US strikes do not reflect a return to major combat operations, at least for now, a US official told CNN.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that it targeted US military positions in the region in response to the strikes, Iranian state media Press TV reported. The US military has not confirmed such strikes.

Bahrain reported Iranian drone attacks on its territory early Saturday morning. The country’s foreign affairs ministry condemned the strikes as “a flagrant violation of Bahrain’s sovereignty.” The target was unclear and there has been no initial comment from Tehran.

Vice President JD Vance — who took a lead role in negotiating the agreement with Iran announced last week — said Friday evening that “violence will be met with violence.”

“Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone,” he posted on X along with CENTCOM’s announcement. “But violence will be met with violence.”

The US strikes came after President Donald Trump on Friday called the Iranian drone strike on the ship a “foolish violation” of the agreement to end the war with Iran, but offered no indication whether the episode would prompt a return to broader hostilities.

Asked Friday afternoon whether Iran would face any consequences, Trump would only tell reporters in the Oval Office, “You’ll find out.”

The president first responded to the Iranian strike Friday morning, hours after it happened.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way,” he wrote. “We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

A few hours later, Trump said the incident demonstrated Iran had retained some of its military capabilities, despite the monthslong US war.

“We still have a fight. They have some capability, not much. They’re not winning or anything, but they have some capability; they can still shoot,” he told a crowd of conservative Christians in Washington, DC.

“Nobody saw it coming,” he said of the Iranian strike, “and it hit a ship and did some damage. Can’t do that stuff.”

Later, during the Oval Office event, Trump would not say how or whether the United States might respond to the incident, which occurred a day earlier and underscored the ongoing difficulties in restoring traffic to prewar levels in the critical waterway.

“I don’t like the fact that they took a shot yesterday,” Trump said when asked whether he considered the ceasefire still in place. “Not an allied ship, but a ship. A very expensive ship and it was fine, but it took a little beating. They shouldn’t be doing that.”

Pressed again on whether the US would respond, he said, “You’re going to find out.” The president then abruptly dismissed reporters.

US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the region, referred to Trump’s statement when initially asked about the attack. An X account for the Department of Defense posted three American flag emojis atop a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post.

It was the first such incident since the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to open the strait and launch more in-depth negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. Trump has offered few signs he is prepared to resume the war, which he acknowledged last week may have led to “economic catastrophe” if it had persisted.

Iran sees control of the waterway as a key point of leverage in negotiations. On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that safe passage would only be given to ships via routes declared to Iran.

The US-Iran agreement stipulated that traffic in the strait would return to the same volume as before the war began, but did not provide detailed conditions for fulfilling the terms.

The two sides have offered differing understandings of whether Iran would be able to charge fees for passing vessels. Trump has insisted the strait would remain toll-free, but Tehran has maintained it will have the right to charge passing ships.

Thursday’s attack came hours after Iran’s powerful revolutionary guards warned that vessels would only be given safe passage via Iranian routes in the strait, challenging the Trump administration’s claim that the waterway is free and open once more. The US dropped its blockade of Iranian ports once the agreement was signed.

The cargo vessel was struck on its starboard side by an unknown projectile, damaging the bridge, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors marine traffic in the region. No casualties or environmental impact were reported.

This headline and story have been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

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Haley Britzky contributed to this report.