Trump posts apparent AI-generated image of large, golden eagle affixed to Truman Balcony

By Donald Judd, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump Monday evening posted what appeared to be an AI-generated image of a large, golden eagle affixed to the Truman Balcony of the White House.

“A Golden Gift to the White House for its 250th Birthday Year!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, alongside the image of the bald eagle with its wings spanning the balcony and a stars and stripes shield.

The White House then shared Trump’s post on its official account on X.

But the image does not appear to be a real photograph, based on small differences between the railing of the balcony in the picture and the real-life Truman Balcony. The shield also features 11 stars, as opposed to 13, which traditionally reflect the original 13 colonies at the time of America’s founding.

​The image also has content credentials in its metadata that indicate it was created with Google AI.

And Andrew Leyden, a freelance photographer, posted images on X of the balcony he said were taken at 9:30 p.m. — after Trump posted the image — that did not show the eagle.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has added a string of personal touches to the White House, affixing assorted gold accents throughout the Oval Office and attaching large, challenge-coin style medallions throughout the West Wing and White House residence.

He’s also overseen massive construction projects, including a completely remodeled White House Rose Garden, two large flagpoles on the White House North and South Lawns, and the demolition of the East Wing, which the president has bulldozed to make way for his controversial ballroom project.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.