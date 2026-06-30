GOP Rep. Tom Kean announces depression diagnosis after mysterious monthslong absence from Congress

By Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Tom Kean of New Jersey said Tuesday that he experienced severe depression that required a long-term stay in the hospital, keeping him away from Washington more than 100 days.

Kean announced his previously undisclosed health condition in highly anticipated floor remarks, acknowledging it was “not an easy speech to give” but that he felt he owed his constituents and colleagues an explanation after months of keeping them in the dark.

Speaking to a near-empty House chamber Tuesday, Kean offered the first account of where he had been. It began with the diagnosis of depression early this spring — and required months of treatment.

“Several months ago, due to health concerns, I entered the hospital,” Kean said. “I did not believe that this would result in a long-term stay. I was given the diagnosis of depression.”

“The doctors recommended that I remain in the hospital to address my illness,” Kean added, noting that he was initially hesitant to remain hospitalized — but that he ultimately chose to stay. During that recovery, Kean’s office had promised he’d return in a few weeks, but that timeline came and went.

It is not uncommon for a lawmaker to take medical leave on the job, and several have done so for mental health reasons in recent years. But Kean’s absence drew far more attention because he did not offer any information about why he was unable to return as House Republicans navigated a historically narrow majority.

His absence had rattled congressional Republicans, who worried it could complicate the GOP’s ability to hold onto a critical swing seat in an already difficult midterm cycle.

Kean said Tuesday that he truly believed he could return quickly — but that he instead learned: “There is no timeline for healing. There is no timeline for recovery, only the work of getting better one day at a time.”

Kean had the support of his own GOP leader: Speaker Mike Johnson said earlier Tuesday that he encouraged Kean to Washington and to be transparent about what he had faced. Johnson stressed that the public would sympathize with him.

“It’s not an uncommon kind of condition and ailment that he’s been fighting, and I think people resonate with it. I think he’ll get a lot of empathy, because it’s something that’s very, very common,” Johnson told reporters ahead of Kean’s speech.

Speaking from the floor, Kean said he was ready to be back, feeling “healthier, stronger and ready to return to the work that I love.” And he added that he was now clear-eyed about the millions of people facing depression who don’t receive the kind of help he did.

“Many do so quietly. Many do so alone. Many do so with a heavy burden that the rest of us never see. And to them, I would say asking for help is not a weakness, it is a strength,” Kean said.

Depression is one of the most common mental health issues. Among adults, nearly 3 in 10 have been diagnosed with depression at least at some point in their lives, according to the American Psychiatric Association. Depression is treatable with medication, talk therapy and other treatments. Between 70% and 90% of people usually respond well to treatment, according to the APA.

As Kean prepared to speak, he mingled with his colleagues on the floor, receiving handshakes and cheery greetings from Republicans like Reps. Jim Baird, Keith Self and Dan Newhouse. He waved to a gaggle of his aides in the House gallery who gathered for his speech. At one point as he waited to take the floor, he was greeted by his wife, who kissed him, patted his chest and said, “You’re amazing.”

Kean’s absence had puzzled members of his own party, some of whom have been exasperated that he was not more transparent and insisted his constituents would understand if he was battling something personal, such as a mental health issue. Kean represents a tough battleground seat in North Jersey, where Democrats recently landed a top-tier challenger, Rebecca Bennett.

As Kean left the floor, he was peppered with questions from reporters about why he didn’t disclose earlier that he was dealing with depression. He departed the Capitol without addressing reporters.

The New Jersey congressman had not voted since March 5, missing more than 100 votes, including on major issues such as the GOP’s immigration enforcement funding package and on whether President Donald Trump should have authority to conduct military action in Iran.

At one point this spring, Kean’s own party was so concerned about his unexplained absence that some privately speculated about whether he would be on the ballot in November.

Kean ran unopposed and won his primary in early June. His office has said he plans to run for reelection.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Jen Christensen contributed to this report.