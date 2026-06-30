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Supreme Court lifts Watergate-era caps on campaign spending

<i>Cheney Orr/Reuters via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The U.S. Supreme Court on June 29
<i>Cheney Orr/Reuters via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The U.S. Supreme Court on June 29
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Updated
today at 7:26 AM
Published 7:29 AM

By John Fritze, Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a Watergate-era cap on how much money political parties may spend in coordination with candidates, siding with Republicans in a case initially filed by then-Senate candidate JD Vance that experts say could ultimately benefit the GOP in this year’s midterm election.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the opinion for a 6-3 conservative-liberal court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

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