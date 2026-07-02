Sen. Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized as ‘he continues his recovery,’ spokesperson says

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — Sen. Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized as “he continues his recovery,” a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican said in a statement on Thursday.

The former GOP leader’s office still hasn’t disclosed the cause of McConnell’s hospitalization since he entered on June 14.

“Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session,” the spokesperson said.

The statement from McConnell’s office follows the release of an EMS audio recording published by an independent journalist that indicates emergency responders were called to his Washington, DC, home for an “unconscious” person the same day he was hospitalized last month.

In the audio, the dispatcher says the call is for a “cardiac arrest” and a paramedic is heard saying, “CPR in progress.”

Asked this week about the audio, a McConnell spokesperson said they would keep reporters updated on the senator’s condition.

McConnell’s name is not mentioned in the recording, but the address that paramedics responded to is known to be his. CNN has not confirmed the details of what dispatchers and medics described in the audio.

McConnell, a childhood polio survivor, has faced a series of health issues in recent years. In March 2023, he suffered a concussion and broken ribs after a fall. Months later, he froze midsentence during a news conference. CNN later reported he had suffered two other falls earlier that year.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told CNN after the Kentucky Republican’s hospitalization that he spoke to McConnell and he “sounded good.

“He wants to be back, but I’ll defer to his staff on when,” he said. “He’s clearly dialed into what’s going on.”

The-CNN-Wire

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