Senators unveil sweeping Russia sanctions bill, urge passage in honor of Graham

By Jennifer Hansler, Morgan Rimmer, Manu Raju, Alison Main, CNN

(CNN) — US senators on Tuesday unveiled their sweeping bipartisan Russia sanctions bill, which they have urged Congress to quickly pass to honor of one its main sponsors, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The legislation, which is meant to pressure Moscow and deprive it of revenue for its war against Ukraine, has been in the works for more than a year. Graham announced on Friday, just a day before his sudden death, that lawmakers reached an agreement with the White House to move forward on the bill.

The more-than-60-page bill, if passed, would impose mandatory sanctions on Russian political and military leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, as well as oligarchs, state-owned enterprises, and foreign companies that support Russia’s defense industrial base.

It would also impose sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet, its energy projects, and its financial institutions. In addition, it would impose up to a 100% tariff on the top five countries, including China and India, that purchase Russian crude oil and natural gas. It does allow an exemption for countries that import less than 15% of Russia’s total natural gas exports and are “taking significant steps to reduce those imports,” a Senate aide said.

Another Senate aide noted that “the vast majority of Russia’s income, particularly used toward its war of aggression in Ukraine, is made up from its exports of Russian oil and gas,” so the legislation has been “narrowly tailored . to very much focus on that aspect of the Russian economy.”

It is unclear when the bill will come to a vote, but the first Senate aide said there were more than two dozen co-sponsors and growing as of Tuesday early afternoon.

Bipartisan senators have expressed hope that the bill could finally pass, calling it a “fitting tribute” to Graham.

The second Senate aide said that at last week’s NATO summit, Graham and Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen – a main co-sponsor of the bill – held a number of high-level conversations with administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, to move the bill forward.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, one of the key backers of the bill, said he spoke to Graham “literally hours before his passing.”

“I will say I have never heard him so exultant because we received word that the White House would support our sanctions bill after painstaking and sometimes painful, difficult bipartisan negotiation with the trade representative, the White House, the Treasury Department,” the Connecticut lawmaker said.

Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt, another cosponsor, said she spoke to Graham on Saturday night and “he was so excited about getting the White House on board with the Russian sanctions bill.”

“He had just talked to the president. He said that it was going to be the most consequential thing that he has accomplished in his long and storied career,” she said.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott was clear that he will back the bill.

“Whatever we can do to sanction Russia, I’m all in,” Scott said, calling Putin a “thug.”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the bill had “a good chance,” but suggested that additional measures targeting Iran and Hezbollah could be added.

The first Senate aide, asked about Trump’s comments, said that the legislation “does contain secondary sanctions and secondary tariffs … for those that are engaged with the Russian defense industrial base, among other items,” which would impact Iran.

The-CNN-Wire

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