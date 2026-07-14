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Trump says Thursday address will focus on ‘free and fair elections’

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Published 9:50 AM

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said that his Thursday night address will focus on “free and fair elections” and include “really big news.”

Trump on Monday announced the “Speech to the Nation” in a social media post but offered no details other than the 9 p.m. ET time. Asked in the Oval Office Tuesday to preview the speech, and specifically if it’s about elections, Trump replied: “Well, I’d rather save it, it will concern that subject, and we’ll have a couple of other things to say, but I’d rather save it.”

“But it’s really big news,” he continued. “It’s really, really big news, and our country has to shape up.”

“It doesn’t get bigger because without free and fair elections, you don’t have a country,” the president added. “We’ll be discussing other things too, but it’s going to be a very big announcement.”

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