Trump weighing options for expanding military operations in Iran

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has been receiving options for expanding the military operation in Iran, according to two people familiar with the matter, including during a Situation Room meeting on Tuesday that centered on ways to intensify efforts to loosen Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has publicly said he intends to strike Iran harder over the coming week, including threats on civilian infrastructure and potentially energy targets. Behind the scenes, he has been discussing various scenarios for future military action with senior officials, hoping to identify ways to pressure Iran into submitting to US demands after existing efforts have failed to bring Tehran to heel.

Over the past five days, the US has carried out daily strikes on Iranian positions along the Strait of Hormuz, including Wednesday on tiny Greater Tunb Island in the Strait of Hormuz, which has acted as a base for the Iranian military.

Officials said the strikes are intended to degrade Iran’s ability to prevent commercial vessels from transiting the waterway. But destroying targets like missile launchers and radars could also lay the groundwork for the larger US military operations Trump has been mulling, officials said.

According to the two officials, Trump is now weighing an operation to take Kharg Island, the critical Iranian export hub, and to bomb underground complexes at Pickaxe Mountain, believed to be connected to Iran’s nuclear program.

He affirmed his interest in both targets during interviews this week, though he suggested a ground operation to take Kharg may fall to another country.

“We have other people that will do the ground campaign for us,” he said on Fox News, without explaining further.

Trump has previously offered public and private indications he’s ready to escalate, only to back off. But he has grown frustrated that Iran is not capitulating on his nuclear red lines and continues to restrict traffic through the strait.

The president has oscillated between casting doubt on Iran’s willingness to negotiate a deal and claiming Tehran was prepared to return to the bargaining table.

“They want to settle so badly. They don’t like what we’re doing, and they do want to settle. We’ll find out whether or not we settle with them, or we just finish it off,” he said Wednesday at a defense industry event in Pennsylvania.

A week ago, Trump offered a different viewpoint, claiming it was a “waste of time” to continue talking to Iran.

Speaking in a three-hour interview with Joe Rogan on Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance — the administration’s lead negotiator with Iran — said the war will not be won through military force alone.

“You can bomb them, you can take away their radar, you can take away some of their drones and some of their missiles, but it’s just too easy to fire at ships in the straits,” he said. “So you’ve got to actually be willing to talk and to try to figure out the problem.”

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