Mural honoring Black women unveiled

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Lancaster, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — A mural honoring Black women has been unveiled a the Ware Center in downtown Lancaster.

The mural titled “Protection” highlights the lack of and need for the protection of Black women.

The exhibit is part of a multi-media display assembled by the Lancaster LBGTQ+ Coalition and Black Queer artists Kearasten Jordan and Pilisa Mackey.

Jordan and Mackey worked on “Protection” for about two months and features mementos and artifacts from last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality.

Figures in the mural include local, Black activists, and Zora Neale Hurston, a world-renowned author, anthropologist, and filmmaker.

The mural can be viewed from North Prince Street. It is displayed in the window at the Ware Center.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.