Nebraska State Patrol urges stranded motorists to stay with vehicles amid dangerously cold temps

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Nebraska State Patrol on Monday urged motorists to use caution amid dangerously cold temperatures this week.

“The cold temperatures we are expecting throughout the state this week can be dangerous,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s critical that motorists are prepared in the event they become stranded while traveling. That preparation includes knowing what you need to do and having the proper items with you to help.”

People stranded with their vehicles should stay put and call for help, NSP said.

NSP advises that people should keep these basic items in their vehicles: First Aid Kit, phone charger, ice scraper, shovel, small bag of sand, flashlight with extra batteries, blankets or sleeping bags, extra clothing and winter accessories, jumper cables, tow rope, tool kit, matches, candles, red flag or bandana, high energy or dehydrated foods, and bottled water.

Over the weekend, troopers responded to well over 200 weather-related incidents on the road. Troopers performed 179 motorist assists and responded to 31 crashes.

