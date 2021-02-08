Serving up soup and appreciation in Pennsylvania

National-World

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — When is a cup of soup more than just a cup of soup? When it is served with love and appreciation.

“Until we get back to normal, why not? Why not? Can I afford it? Who knows? But I have to do it. I have to do it,” said Alfred Henningsen Jr, owner of Gourmet Family Restaurant in South Abington Township.

Each weekday, the owners of Gourmet Family Restaurant give away free soup to nurses as a small warm-up and thank you for all they do.

“I know what the nurses are going through all this, I know especially because every 7 weeks I have a health issue and I have to go in for a procedure at Geisinger and they treat me great,” said Henningsen.

There is cream of carrot, cheesy tomato, chicken noodle, and more.

It has been a tough year for the family-owned restaurant, but the owners said helping others is what it’s all about.

“I want to help them out. A cup of soup will warm up their hearts. That’s why,” said Henningsen.

