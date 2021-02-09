Kroger and Delta offering vaccines or incentives to employees

National-World

Atlanta (WGCL) — Corporate America is working hard to get employees vaccinated. Kroger and Delta are two large corporations who are offering vaccines or incentives to employees. Kroger is offering its employees $100 if they get it.

“I wish they would pay me $100 to get vaccinated,” joked Barbara Trammell, a Kroger shopper.

Some Kroger shoppers say good luck when it comes to getting a vaccine.

“I really have called hundreds of places and nobody has it,” added Trammell.

But that’s not stopping the grocery giant from giving a one-time $100 payment to associates who get the Coronavirus vaccine. Some say, that’s not enough.

“During this entire pandemic, they have been at work the entire time, I think they have already been asked a lot, especially making minimum wage, so I just think they should receive more,” Tashee Hawkins, another Kroger shopper, said.

Associates who can’t get the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons can get the payment by doing an educational health and safety course.

“I do think that’s a nice thing for them, they meet so many different people,” Hawkins added.

Kroger issued a statement to CBS46 that read:

On Friday, February 5th, Kroger announced that the company will provide a one-time payment of $100 to all associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

We know that the most effective defense against this pandemic comes in the form of the COVID-19 vaccine and the continuation of the rigorous safety precautions we’ve established across our stores, manufacturing facilities and supply chain – and we are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19. We will do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s available.

In addition to the new vaccine payment, Kroger will also provide an additional $50 million investment to thank and reward associates across our 35-state footprint, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates. Both rewards will be loaded to associates’ loyalty cards on Thursday, Feb. 11.

The one-time $100 vaccine payment will be offered to all associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and present appropriate proof of vaccination to their human resources representative. Associates who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons will have the option of completing an educational health and safety course to receive the payment.

Since March, Kroger has invested more than $1.5 billion to both reward our associates and to safeguard our associates and customers through the implementation of dozens of safety measures that we continue to execute today. We’ve also welcomed more than 100,000 new associates to The Kroger Family of Companies. As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, we’re increasing our investment to not only recognize our associates’ contributions, but also encourage them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available to them to optimize their well-being as well as the community’s.

In addition to the new vaccine payment and associate rewards, The Kroger Family of Companies has taken numerous actions to support associates during this extraordinary time, including:

Providing additional pay, multiple special bonuses and rewards that are available to view at KrogerCovidResponse.com

Offering COVID-19 testing to associates based on symptoms and medical need

Continuing to advocate on behalf of frontline associates to have priority access to the vaccine

Providing COVID-19 Emergency Leave to associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms and providing paid time off

Requiring and supplying masks for associates and encouraging them to stay home if they are sick

Requiring customers to wear masks in stores, or alternatively, encouraging the use of e-commerce services

Providing comprehensive benefits packages, including healthcare coverage and retirement benefits

Making $15 million available through the company’s Helping Hands fund to provide financial support to associates experiencing certain hardships due to COVID-19

Making mental health resources readily available

Continuing implementation of customer capacity limits

Continuing the use of safety partitions and physical distancing floor decals

Starting Monday, Delta is offering on-site vaccinations in Atlanta for those who are 65 and older and live in or are based in Georgia. The CDC says America is making progress when it comes to the vaccination effort.

The 7-day average is 1.3 million doses per day.

