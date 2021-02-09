Man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase

National-World

Milan, Illinois (Quad Cities Times) — A Milan, Ill., man was arrested early Thursday after leading police on a high-speed chase and then attempting to flee on foot, according to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says that James A. Taets Jr. of Milan was taken into custody and he is charged with a number of crimes, including felony eluding and possession of an incendiary/explosive device. He is being held in the Muscatine County Jail under a $13,300 cash only bond.

At about 2:15 a.m. Thursday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near Highways 38 and 61 on a vehicle that had no license plates. The vehicle did not yield to the officer and attempted to flee, increasing speed greatly. It is reported the vehicle reached speeds of up to 95MPH in a 45 MPH zone on Highway 61 before turning south on Isett and travelling south in the northbound lane with speeds reaching 70 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. The charge report said the vehicle ran several stop signs and travelled around at least one blind corner going 70 MPH. The vehicle turned onto Woodlawn Avenue and raveled down the center of the roadway. As the chase continued, with the vehicle not stopping at several more intersections and stop signs, the vehicle turned onto Sycamore, with the deputy reporting that the vehicle went airborne at the intersection of Sycamore and East Third and causing the vehicle to bottom out. The vehicle turned onto Second Street. The deputy then performed a vehicle intervention, which caused the eluding vehicle to spin 180 degrees. The vehicle continued to elude until coming to a stop behind the Bridgeside Lanes bar. According to the report, Taets then bailed out of the vehicle, dropped his cell phone and fled on foot into a wooded area.

The deputy pursued Taets, giving verbal commands for Taets to stop. The deputy stop chasing after Taets ran into a steep ravine. Officers and deputies established a perimeter Taets was eventually apprehended. Police K-9 Neiko was released after Taets repeatedly failed to show his hands after being ordered to.

Later, jail staff advised Taets had said he ran because according to his probation status in Illinois, he was not supposed to be in Iowa.

Taets is charged with felony eluding, possession of an incendiary/explosive device, possession of a controlled substance – meth, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and multiple traffic violations for excessive speed and failure to obey traffic control devices.

A passenger in the vehicle, Amber Portugue of Davenport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

