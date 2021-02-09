MPD begins investigation after money was stolen from ATM

National-World

Mobile, Alabama (WALA) — On Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at approximately 4:56 a.m., police responded to the Trustmark Bank (ATM) on Hillcrest Road in reference to an alarm.

Upon arrival, officers located a truck that was unoccupied with a cable attached to the ATM.

The truck was stolen and the bank employees stated that cash was removed from the ATM.

This investigation is ongoing.

