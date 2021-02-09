Petitions started to allow students to have snow days instead of virtual learning days

National-World

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) — In the past, snow meant delays if not canceling of classes altogether, but not this year.

The state is allowing schools to opt for virtual learning when the weather is bad and still count that as an official day, but that has some parents and students calling for the return of the snow day.

It used to be a rite of passage for students to wake up hoping to find out if they have school or not. Then, they would be able to head out to local parks and play in the snow.

Now, several people have started an online petition to make that the case once again.

A group of kids took advantage of the snow day in Rocky Hill on Tuesday, going to Elm Ridge Park for some sledding.

That wasn’t the case in every district. Rocky Hill was one of only a small group of school districts that opted for a snow day on Tuesday.

Many chose to hold classes virtually instead.

“We’re working really hard to try to establish routines and keep kids engaged,” said Nathan Quesnel, East Hartford Superintendent.

East Hartford is one of the many schools making that choice. Superintendent Nathan Quesnel says that taking classes online instead of canceling them keeps consistency.

It’s also an argument that many parents agree with.

“We’ve been losing so much momentum and disconnect with the pandemic,” said Linda Colon of Wallingford.

Others feel that virtual days take away the experience of snow days at a time when kids miss out on a lot of things.

One online petition is calling for a statewide policy on snow days, saying, “I want future generations to wake up to find out that school is canceled, and the day will be filled with snowball fights with their siblings, building snowmen, and maybe even a little bit of sledding if you live near a hill.”

“I think that the kids are going through so much already, that they need a day or two just to be themselves in the snow,” said Patrice Cirucci, a teacher at St. John Paul II.

Those who want snow days also say a day off to play outside would help kids destress. That’s why people have started petitions for snow days in a handful of towns, on top of a statewide petitions.

Channel 3 asked the state Department of Education about this. A spokesperson said, “This is a local decision made by a superintendent in consultation with local officials.

The Connecticut Association of Boards of Education also say this is a decision best made locally.

“Superintendents and Boards of Education have needed to make the best educational decisions they can within the context of health and safety,” said Patrice McCarthy, Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education.

Channel 3 reached out to the creators of some of the petitions, but none of them responded. Channel 3 also reached out to the co-chairs of the legislature’s Education Committee to see if virtual learning days will be allowed after the pandemic, but again, got no response.

