Police: Baby who died in daycare was placed face down in portable crib

Dunwoody, Georgia (WGCL) — New details released in a probable cause affidavit revealed a daycare owner charged with murder allegedly put the four-month-old child face down before he died.

Amanda Harris Hickey, 45, was arrested Friday on charges including felony murder and cruelty to children. Dunwoody Police said Hickey told them she had put four-month-old baby Charlie on his back when she put him down in a pack-and-play around 1:45 p.m. Police said surveillance video showed the child being put face down instead. Hickey told police she was trained to put children face up.

According to Dunwoody Police, Hickey was watching 8-9 children when she put baby Charlie down. Police said surveillance video showed the baby crawled a bit, but stopped around 1:45 p.m. Baby Charlie wasn’t checked on again until 3:45 p.m. when he was found unresponsive. DeKalb County paramedics rushed the baby to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Hickey was watching the baby at the Little Lovey Daycare on the 2300 block of Leisure Lane when the baby died. Dunwoody Police said that surveillance video of the daycare also “reveals other actions which are under investigation,” but doesn’t detail what those actions may be.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning said the daycare self-reported the death. DECAL said it was working with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services and Dunwoody Police on the investigation into the death.

