Police: Man steals truck, picks up three women, leads officers on high-speed chase

ATMORE, AL (WALA) — Atmore Police said a man stole a truck from a gas station parking lot, then picked up three women before leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Investigators said it all started around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when Brandon Keith Sheppard, 18, took off in the 2019 Toyota truck that was left in front of a store on Nashville Avenue.

Officers said they later spotted the truck heading south on Florida Highway. When they tried to stop the vehicle, police said Sheppard took off and drove into Florida.

Officers said at one point, the truck slowed down, and a woman jumped out. The chase continued until Sheppard got stuck in a muddy field off of Jones Road. Police said they found out two more women being in the truck held against their will.

Investigators said as Sheppard was trying to get the truck unstuck from the mud, the two women were able to get out and ran to the officers.

Police said Sheppard continued for 45 minutes trying to get the vehicle out of the mud, but the engine overheated and he eventually surrendered.

After he was taken into custody, the engine of the truck caught on fire, and the vehicle was totaled.

According to investigators, Sheppard picked up the women at a motel after stealing the truck and wouldn’t let them go while running from the police.

Sheppard is charged with vehicle theft, kidnapping, and resisting arrest.

