A Capital One customer loses $1,200 to an ATM malfunction

Shreveport, Louisiana (KTBS ) — A Shreveport resident named Meredith Mangham said she attempted to deposit money at a Capital One Bank, located at 1947 North Market Street in Shreveport. The ATM malfunctioned and $1,200 of her deposit ended up stuck in the machine. Since it happened on December 7th, she has been in contact with the bank. Her claims so far have been denied and she has not seen any money returned.

I saw my money crumble in the machine,” said Mangham. “It sounded like it was counting it, and then it gave me an error message and it tried to spit the money back out. I tried to grab it.” Mangham managed to take back $800 of the $2,000 put in the machine.

“I immediately called Capital One,” said Mangham. She spent almost an hour on the phone with Capital One by the ATM.

“They took my claim, told me it was okay to leave and they would provisionally credit my account,” said Mangham.

On January 15th, Capital One denied her claim and cancelled the credit. She tried again filing through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. On January 30th , she got a notice apologizing for the inconvenience, but it said: “Your claim was denied as we were unable to locate an overage at the ATM.”

Surveillance cameras are near each ATM. Mangham requested video and she never received it. She’s now dealing with the Capital One Claims Processing Center Escalations team.

“Escalations just says that there’s no record of me being at an ATM,” said Mangham. “There’s no record of an ATM overage and my claim will remain denied. I just I’m hoping for my money back, but at this point, I’m not seeing that that’s likely to happen.”

KTBS reached out to the Capital One Claims Processing Center Tuesday night to get an answer regarding security cameras being checked during the time frame that Mangham was there. A Capital One representative said they did not see her on the camera. The representative also found that the video was not sent to her as requested.

On Tuesday, Mangham and KTBS was told on the phone by that representative that it’s possible the wrong cameras showing the wrong ATM were checked. A new claim has been submitted.

Mangham was told to expect an email in the next two days with the correct camera footage.

