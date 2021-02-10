Bucs fan tracks down Chiefs fan after befriending his cutout at Super Bowl

National-World

Kansas City, Missouri (KMBC ) — A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan has tracked down a Chiefs fan after befriending his fan cutout during the Super Bowl.

“The cutouts made it feel a lot less lonely,” said Tampa Bay fan L.J. Govoni.

Govoni said he didn’t mind all the cardboard cutouts at the Super Bowl. He said he took a liking to one cutout that was next to him of Chiefs fan Clayton Whipple, who lives in Iowa.

“I’ve spent $100 on dumber things,” Whipple said.

Whipple donated money to charity in exchange for getting his image to the big game. He said he had no idea that the cutout would gain him a new friend.

“I tried to sneak him out,” Govoni said.

All during the game, this Bucs fan tweeted pictures with the cutout, while trying to track down Whipple.

Govoni is part owner of a brewery in Tampa. On Tuesday, he finally tracked down Whipple through social media, giving his family a free trip to Tampa, a visit to the brewery and possibly show Whipple where they were sitting at Raymond James Stadium.

“I had a great time at the game. The Super Bowl is a pretty unique experience,” Govoni said.

“It definitely lessens the sting quite a bit,” Whipple said.

The two say they will wait until the pandemic ends to make the trip happen. Govoni didn’t know Whipple’s name so he called the cutout Frank. He said he now plans to make a beer in his honor and sell it at the brewery.

