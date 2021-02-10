CT-based company to continue making helicopters for the President of the United States

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) — A Connecticut company continues to be responsible for crafting the president’s helicopters.

Sikorsky in Stratford announced on Wednesday that it was contracted to manufacture 23 VH-92A Presidential Helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps.

“We are honored to continue our proven record in this no fail mission for decades and our ability to innovate and deliver this next generation aircraft flying the commander and chief well into the future,” said Sikorsky president Paul Lemmo. “This aircraft has a special place in the hearts of our employees who treasure the legacy and look forward to watching the new White Top enter service.”

Sikorsky said it is on schedule to deliver the helicopters later this year.

The award announced Feb. 5 by the U.S. Navy for five aircraft is the final lot of VH-92A presidential helicopters set to deliver in 2023. Sikorsky said its highly skilled workforce is completing final modifications on 12 of the production aircraft at its manufacturing facility in Stratford and Owego, NY.

“The program remains on budget and within our planned aircraft delivery schedule,” said Col. Eric Ropella, PMA-274 presidential helicopter program manager. “The award of this last lot of VH-92A aircraft solidifies the importance of the Marine Corps no-fail mission especially as we move into the next phase of government testing this year.”

The VH-92A will transport the president and vice president of the United States and other officials.

Sikorsky said its aircrafts have flown every U.S. commander-in-chief since President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The VH-92A, also called a “White Top” due to its notable white and green livery, will continue this legacy for decades to come, Sikorsky said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.