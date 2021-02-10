Identical twin sisters deliver babies same time, same hospital

National-World

ARLINGTON, TX (KTVT) — It’s double, double the joy for identical twins Kehinde Adedayo and Taiwo Aluko who gave birth – nearly 48 hours apart – at the same North Texas hospital.

“We were both shocked and so excited to go through this journey together,” Adedayo said.

The sisters, who are originally from Nigeria found out they were both expecting in early June.

“I wanted to surprise Kehinde and have my little girl bring her the positive pregnancy test when she was least expecting it,” Aluko said. “Little did we know, she had the very same surprise planned for me when her two year old son brought me her positive test at the same time that evening.”

Zoey Adedayo (7 lbs., 21.5 oz.) was born on Feb. 7th at 9:24 p.m. and cousin, Tony Aluko (7 lbs., 20 oz.), was born Feb. 9th at 1:24 a.m., at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Shelby Jones, MSN, RNC-MNN, a nurse in the mother/baby unit at Texas Health Southwest, said it was a joy to watch the sisters share this moment together because many families are restricted from visiting their loved ones in the hospital due to COVID-19 precautions.

“It’s rewarding to serve as an extension of people’s families during the pandemic,” Jones said.

Adedayo and Aluko have lived in Texas for nine years. Both families have settled in Arlington and plan to raise their babies together.

