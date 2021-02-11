Bodycam video shows wanted woman hitting officer with stolen car; car found, suspect sought

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Hillsboro, Oregon (KPTV) — A woman in a stolen car hit a Hillsboro police officer, and the incident was captured on police bodycam video.

Police were called out to check on a woman in a car parked near a store on the 11170 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Portland in January. When they tired to take the woman out of the car to arrest her, deputies said the woman backed up with the driver’s side door open and hit an officer.

The officer was slammed into a parked car and thrown into the air. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman drove away from the scene after hitting the officer, according to investigators. The stolen car was found abandoned in Beaverton later that day, but the suspect has not been located.

Police released images of the suspect over the weekend. On Wednesday, investigators released body worn camera video of the incident, and additional information, identifying the suspect as 37-year-old Linsey Gail Perry.

Perry’s current location is unknown. Anyone who sees Perry is asked to call 911. Anyone with additional information should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.

Because one of their officers was assaulted by the driver, the Hillsboro Police Department requested the Washington County Sheriff’s Office take over the investigation to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.