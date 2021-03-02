Teen suspects, 14 and 15, arrested for gunpoint carjacking

National-World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Two teen suspects were arrested in connection with a gunpoint carjacking in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to Southeast 31st Avenue and Pine Street at 12:50 a.m. Sunday. The victim’s car was stolen at gunpoint by two people who drove away in the car, according to police.

As one officer took information from the victim, other officers found the car and attempted to stop the driver. The driver kept going, even passing the victim and officer taking the report. Police said the suspect was driving so erratically that the chase was called off in the interest of public safety.

A few minutes later, the car was found abandoned near Southeast 28th Avenue and Hawthorne Street. Officers searched the area and found two people matching the descriptions of the suspects.

The suspects are 14 and 15 years old, according to police. They were referred to juvenile court on charges of robbery and attempt to elude.

Police searched the area for the gun seen by the victim, but it was not located.

