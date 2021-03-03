Body found at construction site of future police department

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BROOKHAVEN, Georgia (WGCL) — Brookhaven investigators are working to learn all they can about a man whose body was discovered inside the construction site of their next police department.

Investigators told CBS46 News the man’s body was found inside the fencing, at an area that isn’t easily reached by foot. Right now investigators are working with the construction crew who discovered the body to determine if he was a member of their team.

While they wait for the medical examiner to arrive, investigators are also using drones to comb the scene for evidence in hopes of learning what led to the man’s death.

Investigators said it’s too early to determine exactly what caused the man’s death, but they say they don’t believe it was a construction related incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.