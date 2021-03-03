Former restaurant co-workers learn they’re sisters after taking DNA test

National-World

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WCBS) — Two women who used to work together at a Connecticut restaurant later found out they are actually long lost sisters.

Back in 2013, Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti were working at the Russian Lady in New Haven.

They were both from the Dominican Republic and had been adopted and raised by single mothers in the United States.

They worked together for a year but only recently learned they were family after taking a DNA test.

“We joke around this whole time, how we’re twins, we’re sisters, you know, people start saying that we look alike,” Madison said. “Fast forward now, 2021, and I basically forced Julia to do a 23andMe test … She is my sister.”

The two actually have seven other biological brothers and sisters.

Out of the nine children, Madison and Tinetti were the only two adopted.

