Server receives $1,410 tip from community effort

AU GRES, Michigan (WNEM) — The state expanding capacity limits is welcome news by the service industry, whose been hit relatively hard by pandemic restrictions for the better part of the last year.

For plenty of servers, big buck tips can make any shift that much better. For one Au Gres server, the stars all aligned when she was surprised with a four-figure tip.

A video posted on Facebook, shared more than 200 times, showed the moment when Brezzy Shewmaker, a server at B’s Family Restaurant in Au Gres, found out she was on the receiving end of an act of kindness.

“I was crying so hard I couldn’t stop. I had to stop taking tables,” said Brezzy Shewmaker.

Just last month, Brezzy received a $1,410 tip in the name of Nash Schupbach. Shelly Schupbach pays it forward on the ninth of every month in honor of her son, who passed when he was 5-months-old.

“We had started doing random acts of kindness in his name,” Schupbach said.

This time, it was a community effort. Schupbach raised money online to “#NashAServer.” Schupbach asked for nominations and Shewmaker’s nominators were convincing enough to award her with the tip.

“I think it was like in 20 minutes we had 500 dollars,” Schupbach said.

“They had 22 nominations from the community and out of 22 of them there were six of them for me specifically,” Shewmaker added.

“They said she’s so bubbly, she’s so sweet, she never complains, she would so deserve this, she’s trying to get her Master’s degree,” Schupbach continued.

On top of the uncertainty surrounding work, Shewmaker certainly has been dealt a difficult hand in life.

“It’s been difficult with my parents passing away, my grandparents passing away, and my kids just lost their father,” Shewmaker said.

“Even when I gave her the money I was so excited that it would help her that I was just emotional about it,” Schupbach said.

“I believe at that moment in time the right timing, the right people just happened to walk in, I just happened to be there. I don’t think it was by accident by any means,” Shewmaker exclaimed.

Shewmaker said she and her kids typically pay it forward once a month. This month, they’re going to share an act of kindness of the ninth, in honor of Nash and the Schupbach’s.

Schupbach is also in the works to “#NashAServer” again. The efforts can be found on “When Nash Smiled.”

