3 arrested on drug trafficking charges

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (Quad-City Times ) — Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG) arrested three people from a Rock Island home on methamphetamine and marijuana trafficking charges.

Brian R. White, 50, of 1206 14th St., is charged with two counts of delivery of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Each of the charges is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal amount for one hit of methamphetamine.

White currently is serving a sentence of 30 months on probation. He was sentenced to probation June 18 after pleading guilty in Rock Island County Circuit Court to charges of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Tiffany L. Miller, 31, of 1206 14th St., is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver between 15 and 99 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Miller also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance being a Schedule II drug, which under Illinois law are narcotics that can include amounts of amphetamine and methamphetamine. She also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver a Schedule IV drug, which under Illinois law includes numerous prescription drugs.

Miller was sentenced to three years on supervised probation on Sept. 24 in Scott County District Court after she pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, assault on a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Miller is to be on probation until Sept. 24, 2023.

Miller also has a case pending in Rock Island County Circuit Court. She failed to appear for a plea hearing on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, theft and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe. The meth and theft charges are Class 3 felonies that carry a prison sentence of two to five years, while the possession of a hypodermic needle is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Kathan D. Wiley, who also was arrested at 1206 14th St., is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver between 30 and 499 grams of cannabis, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years. He also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver a Schedule IV drug.

Wiley also was wanted on warrants of failure to appear on fraudulent checks and theft.

The three were taken to the Rock Island County Jail.

