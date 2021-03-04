Guard members compete to be to be named Pennsylvania’s ‘best warrior’

National-World

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Some of Pennsylvania’s National Guardsmen are competing to be named the state’s ‘Best Warrior.’ They’re taking part in the four-day competition, which kicked off today, at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County.

The first obstacle they must conquer is called ‘The Tough One’ for good reason.

“I think that’s the most rewarding because you’re doing three different obstacles,” explained Sergeant Tyler Trimmer of York County.

Fourteen soldiers, including Sgt. Trimmer who is also a student at Millersville University, take part in the obstacle course.

They race against the clock and each other as they test physical strength, endurance, and flexibility.

“I am very tired, very tired. I didn’t think it would be that bad cause we’re out here training a couple of days,” added Sgt. Trimmer.

The competition is not all about physical fitness though; the men and women are also scored on how well they work together as a team, how they handle stress, their knowledge of the military, and much more.

“It’s pretty intense. He’s been working since he found out he was coming, up and beyond what he is expected for for duty,” explained Jessica Coombs of Columbia County. “He has been preparing by studying. There is a book on history of the National Guard so he knew all of the answers.”

The Coombs family drove to Fort Indiantown Gap to support dad, Staff Sergeant Chris Coombs who is one of the oldest soldiers in the competition.

“I am so glad I did it. The one tower there, ‘The Confidence Tower’, that was the biggest thing in my head,” said Ssg. Coombs.

He also faced some difficulty on an obstacle fittingly named ‘The Weaver.’

“Having my family here helped me out with that. I heard Jess saying, ‘get over it. You got it!'” explained Ssg. Coombs. “It was just a boost of confidence. Even though I fell, I got a lot further.”

The ‘Pennsylvania Best Warrior’ competition starts at the company level. The winner will contest regionally against other soldiers. If they do well there, they could move onto nationals.

They are also vying for one of three awards: NCO of the Year, Soldier of the Year, and the Command Sgt. Maj. Jay H. Field NCO Leadership Award.

“I’m proud of my dad that he made it past the battalion and into the states,” said Hayden Coombs.

Many say it’s an honor to be here, but it’s also just a whole lot of fun.

“I am competitive in nature but just to make new friends and acquaintances. We’re all in the same uniform in the end,” added Ssg. Coombs.

