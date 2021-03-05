Police: Man arrested after walking down middle of street with knives, meth, hundreds in cash

National-World

ST. HELENS, Oregon (KPTV) — A man was arrested after walking down the middle of Highway 30 in St. Helens with two large knives, methamphetamine and hundreds of dollars in cash, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene near 745 S. Columbia River Highway at 7:02 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses reported seeing the man in the middle of the road with knives.

Police contacted the suspect, 43-year-old Adam Scott Gibson of Hillsboro, near Gable Road. Gibson was taken into custody by St. Helens police, with the assistance of Columbia County deputies. Highway 30 was briefly shut down for the police response.

No injuries were reported to Gibson or the officers.

Police said a search of Gibson revealed 57 grams of meth, two knives and a large amount of U.S. currency. Gibson was booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges including disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer and unlawful possession of meth. Police said the investigation is continuing and Gibson may face additional charges.

