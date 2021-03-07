Family, friends celebrate life of baseball star

National-World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — He was rear-ended and run off the road on his way to work and killed by an impaired driver in late January.

The local baseball community celebrated the life of Grant Fisher on Saturday.

Walker Stadium is a field Fisher both played on and tended to. Freshly mowed and chalked on Saturday afternoon while family and friends stepped up to the plate to deliver a grand slam celebration of life.

Take me out with the crowd dressed in their Saturday gameday best.

“We’re going to play for the name on the front forever,” Matt Kabza, Grant HS Baseball head coach, said.

A dad, a son, a friend, a brother for 23 short years.

“Just an overall incredible man that I was lucky to call my brother,” Alex Fisher, Grant’s big brother, said.

A winner and a closer.

“We will see him toe the rubber and give the best that he has just like he did as a husband, a father, a son, a brother, a teammate,” Mark Magdaleno, Clark College baseball coach, said.

Rooted in family and seeded in faith.

“I promise to love that little twin of yours in the same way that you loved me,” Caitlin Fisher, Grant’s wife, said.

Fisher was a Portland Pickle too. The Clark College and Western Oregon grad from Grant High, class of 2015, was a Portland Interscholastic League Pitcher of the Year and a gold glove catch of a man. His number 27 will forever be retired with the Penguins and his pinstriped 29 with the Wolves.

