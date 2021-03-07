Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, British-Iranian charity worker jailed in Tehran, has her ankle monitor removed, British MP says

National-World

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian charity worker who has been jailed in Iran for almost five years, has had her ankle monitor removed, according to a British lawmaker.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been under house arrest because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, British MP Tulip Siddiq, who has been in touch with Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family, said Zaghari-Ratcliffe had her ankle monitor removed.

Siddiq said the family told her Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s first trip would be to visit her grandmother. However, the lawmaker added that Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing another court date next Sunday.

“We welcome the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle tag, but Iran’s continued treatment of her is intolerable,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted on Sunday. “She must be allowed to return to the UK as soon as possible to be reunited with her family,” he added.