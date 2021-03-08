Firefighters save their fire chief’s burning home

National-World

KINGSTON, New Hampshire (WBZ) — New Hampshire firefighters said it was a “personal battle” as they worked to knock down flames at the Kingston fire chief’s home.

The fire started around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday at Fire Chief Graham Pellerin’s house on Woodland Drive.

Heavy flames were showing upon arrival, and departments from surrounding towns were called in to help.

“Firefighters were quickly aware that they were battling a fire at the home of their own fire chief, but the professionalism and training of the Kingston firefighters and their mutual aid partners quickly kicked in,” the department said.

Pellerin, his wife, son and two dogs were able to escape without injury.

East Kingston Fire Chief Ed Warren took command of the scene in order to allow Pellerin to focus on his family.

According to Warren, aggressive work by firefighters helped save the home from becoming a total loss. The house will need extensive repairs.

“I am overwhelmed by the amount of support my family has received over the past 24 hours. It truly means everything to us,” Pellerin said. “I am used to fighting fires, but I have never been in the role of property owner, dealing with the aftermath of insurance claims and sudden relocation. It has certainly given me new perspective on the job.”

Initial investigation determined it was an accidental electrical fire.

“This is a personal battle. Chief Pellerin is family. We were fighting to save the home of one of our own tonight, and the firefighters performed admirably under difficult circumstances,” Warren said. “What matters most is that Chief Pellerin and his family were not hurt.”

Fire chiefs from the region are raising money to support Pellerin’s family. Donations can be mailed to:

Seacoast Chief Fire Officers Mutual Aid District

P.O. Box 1288

Hampton, NH 03843

