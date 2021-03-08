Parents buy t-shirts in support of equality for girls sports

National-World

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) — What started as a federal lawsuit between three Bennington families and the school district grew mightily this weekend. One by One, Bennington parents walked into the “Stumble Inn” Sunday to pick up their t-shirts.

Jeremy Dick, a Bennington parent said, “As a parent with two daughters, it makes me feel good about it.”

Jeremy is quick to point out, this isn’t a fundraiser.

“I think it will get other districts to think about how they treat girl athletes,” said Jeremy.

It’s about showing support to the three Bennington families who filed a federal lawsuit against the school district alleging some girls’ sports when it comes to uniforms, equipment, scheduling, and funding get shorted compared to boys’ sports.

This mother and daughter bought shirts.

Bennington parent Jodi Larson said, “It’s not about detracting from boys’ sports, it’s just helping the girls and to be equal. The shirts show support to the family who started this.”

Bennington sophomore Wren Larson said, “Sometimes they can’t always speak out. You have to do it for them.”

Monday night, roman numerals will flood the Bennington school board meeting. The nine on the t-shirts represent title nine, the federal civil rights law making it illegal to discriminate based on sex.

More than 300 of the t-shirts have been sold.

Jeremy Dick said, “Conveying to the elected officials on the board that this is an important issue not just to the three families but to the Bennington community as a whole.”

Last month when Six on Your Side’s Mike McKnight broke the story of the lawsuit, the superintendent said the district tries to provide opportunities for all students.

The parents who are suing aren’t asking for money — but equality. We’re told parents from other school districts in the metro even bought the title nine t-shirts.

