Pick-up truck sought after ‘Homeless Jesus’ statue stolen

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — The search is on for the person who took a statue depicting “Homeless Jesus” from outside the New Life Evangelistic Center.

The statue was stolen from in front of the building in the 1400 block of Locust Street Friday morning. Police later released images showing a white pick-up truck they are working to find in relation to the theft.

Three days before the statue was stolen, officers arrested Samuel Smith, 57, and accused him of using a saw during an attempt to the steal the statue. Police have not said if they believe the attempted theft is related to the statue actually being stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the truck is encouraged to contact police.

