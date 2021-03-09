NBA player Meyers Leonard apologizes for using anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a video game

National-World

NBA player Meyers Leonard issued an apology Tuesday after a video appeared to show him using an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a video game.

Leonard, a forward for the Miami Heat, was playing “Call of Duty: Warzone” on Monday when he said: “F**king cowards. Don’t f**king snipe at me. You k*** b*tch.”

The video was never posted to Leonard’s verified Twitch channel, but the individual in the video appears to be the same person shown in other videos posted to Leonard’s channel on Monday.

“I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday,” Leonard wrote in an Instagram post, adding that he didn’t know what the word meant at the time. “My ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong.”

Leonard says he’s “committed to properly seeking out” those who can educate him on “this type of hate and how we can fight it.”

“I acknowledge and own my mistake and there’s no running from something like this that is so hurtful to someone else,” Leonard said.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass told CNN in an email the league “just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information.”

“The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech,” Bass’ email said.

CNN Sports has reached out to the Heat and Leonard’s agent, but has not heard back.

Three of Leonard’s business partners have severed their relationship with him, including Origin PC, SCUF Gaming and ASTRO Gaming. Both Origin and SCUF say Leonard’s comments do not reflect their values or views.

“ASTRO is committed to creating an inclusive gaming environment and one that combats racism and other forms of discrimination, retaliation and harassment. For that reason, we are ending our relationship with Meyers Leonard, effective immediately,” ASTRO Gaming’s statement read.

The Portland Trail Blazers drafted Leonard in the 2012 NBA draft. He played seven seasons with the Trail Blazers and the last two with the Heat.

Leonard has played in three games for the Heat this season. He underwent left shoulder stabilization surgery on February 2 and is expected to miss the rest of the season.