Police continue to search for missing 26-year-old Kailua-Kona man last seen over a month ago

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV) — Police on the Big Island are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old man.

Joshua Toney was reported missing on February 12, 2021.

He was last seen on February 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. leaving his parents’ Kailua-Kona home on his moped. Toney told his parents he was going to hike from Pololu Valley to Waipio Valley in North Kohala. The following day Toney’s parents found his moped parked near Pololu lookout parking area unattended.

Toney is described as being 5’-10” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with long curly brownish blonde hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, no t-shirt, and black shorts.

He also has a tattoo on his forearm with the saying, “not all those who wander are lost” with a compass and an anchor.

Anyone with information on Toney’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Denise Smith-Erickson via email Denise.Smith-erickson@hawaiicounty.gov, by phone at (808) 889-6540, or call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

