Sheriff’s office uses service dog to help reduce job stress

LIBERTY, Missouri (KMBC ) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is working to reduce stress on the job with canine therapy.

The dispatch center at the sheriff’s office is one of the most stressful jobs anywhere.

“We thought about this idea a few years back,” said Kim Hunter, communications director for the sheriff’s office.

A rescued black Labrador named Lola is now a trained service dog with a very unique job.

“We’ll go around and say ‘hi’ to everyone,” Hunter said.

The sheriff’s office started the peer therapy program last month as a test run.

“Just puts people in a much better mood,” said Capt. Phil Coffer, of the sheriff’s office.

Snapshots around the office are proof of that. They say the feedback from employees is off the charts.

“They love having her around. We’ve been to other agencies in the area and introduced her so we’re starting to get more requests,” Coffer said.

Lola is only 15 months old and she is learning on the job. She’s only been on the job for about two weeks, but the department said that she is a quick learner.

“Everybody has a bad day. Just having Lola available in the office, it takes your mind off of whatever it is that’s bothering you for that brief moment you’re interacting with the dog,” Coffer said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it hopes to possibly expand Lola’s job to school resource units and community outreach programs.

