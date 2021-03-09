Town uses mobile clinic to reach homebound residents eligible for a Covid vaccine

National-World

VERNON, Connecticut (WFSB) — The town of Vernon is working to make sure they reach as many eligible people as possible to get them a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the town’s mobile vaccine clinic will go to the Vernon Village, where people 55 years and older reside, to get them vaccinated.

The town said some residents will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccination at a centralized location set up with Vernon Village, while others will be visited by healthcare workers who will administer the vaccine to them in their homes.

The town said leaders have been working with park management to set up a clinic in order to reach the vulnerable population.

