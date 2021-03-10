7 people evaluated following chemical incident at Connecticut Walmart

National-World

OLD SAYBROOK, Connecticut (WFSB) — Fire crews were called to the Walmart in Old Saybrook for the report of an unknown odor within the building.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Boston Post Road store.

The fire chief said the odor was coming from acid gas vapors emanating from overheated batteries in a floor scrubber.

It led to 11 people who reported felling sick, but just seven being evaluated for minor irritants. Fire officials initially said they were taken to the hospital, but they later corrected that information.

The floor scrubber was removed from the building and the batteries were expected to be disposed of by a contractor.

The local health department responded to the scene to determine when the building could safely reopen.

